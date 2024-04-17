Rick Ross Takes Aim At 1090 Jake Following Recent Threats Amid Drake Feud

Rick Ross is someone who is currently in the midst of various feuds. Of course, he is currently in a beef with the likes of Drake. This has led to some back-and-forth shots, particularly on social media. However, in songs, Drake dissed Ross on "Push Ups," while Ross delivered a quick response with "Champagne Moments." Needless to say, there is something in the air right now as it pertains to the rap world. This is especially true as fans await an official response from Kendrick Lamar, who threw the first shot on "Like That."

Now, 1090 Jake is getting involved. The online media personality has been known to leak paperwork that showcases when an artist is snitching. Overall, this always leads to some sort of tit-for-tat or prolonged drama on Instagram. This time around, Jake decided to go after Ross for his time as a Correctional Officer. Ross stated that he was in training for four months and eventually quit. However, 1090 Jake claims he was a C.O. for much longer. He even threatened to leak footage of Ross as a C.O. Some footage has even leaked online, although its veracity is suspect, to say the least.

Read More: What Is Rick Ross' Best-Selling Album?

Rick Ross Is Trolling

In the tweets above, you can see that Ross fired back at 1090 Jake numerous times. In these instances, he claimed that 1090 Jake was a rat. Furthermore, he kept calling him a white boy, much like he was doing to Drake. It was all in line with what Ross has been doing lately. He is in peak trolling mode right now, and he is showing no signs of actually slowing down. Only time will tell whether or not he makes nice with any of his new enemies.

Let us know what you think of this entire situation, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this situation is childish on all sides? If not, whose side are you taking in all of this, at least for right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Rick Ross Lookalike Fools Fan On Vacation