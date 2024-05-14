Rick Ross' Newest Attempt To Troll Drake Has Fans Saying It Backfired

Much of the focus surrounding Drake's rap beef in recent weeks has been focused on his back and forth with Kendrick Lamar. That makes sense because the two superstars were firing diss tracks off and leaving rap fans on the edge of their seat over and over again. But it's worth remembering that the start of the beef there were numerous others involved. J. Cole, Metro Boomin, Future, and The Weeknd were also all in the mix to some degree. More than any of them though, Rick Ross wasn't shy about inserting himself into the middle of everything.

In the weeks since Ross has continued to occasionally take shots at Drake. Despite the fact that his disses have gotten far less attention he continues to try and troll the "Rich Baby Daddy" rapper. The newest attempt came during a night out at a club. He was on stage as one of the pair's collaborations played on the speakers. Unfortunately for Ross, fans in the replies took note that the people in the club are only singing along to Drake's part of the song. "Sitting on stage while the crowd sings your oops verse word for word is a flex? Whatever helps him sleep at night" one comment on the video reads. Check out the video of Ross attempting to diss Drake again here.

Read More: What Is Rick Ross' Best-Selling Album?

Rick Ross' Attempt To Troll Drake Backfires

Rick Ross seems to be too focused on Drake to take on another challenger attempting to get his attention. The Game has repeatedly taken shots at Ross in recent weeks. He dropped the song "Freeway's Revenge" where he broke down Ross' rap persona. Ever since Ross has seemingly been trying to do anything other than respond to the shots that The Game has taken at him.

What do you think of Rick Ross continuing his attempts at trolling Drake even as his beef with Kendrick Lamar begins to come to a close? Do you think Drake will acknowledge what Ross is doing again at any point going forward? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Rick Ross Lookalike Fools Fan On Vacation

[Via]