Rick Ross & His New Girlfriend Paige Imani's PDA Leaves Fans Split

BET Hip Hop Awards 2019- Atlanta, GA- Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Rick Ross attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Rick Ross and his new boo are putting their romance on full display.

Things appear to be going well in the world of Rick Ross and his new girlfriend Paige Imani, and evidently, their relationship only continues to heat up. In a new clip she shared on her Instagram Story recently, the pair is seen celebrating the model's birthday at an upscale restaurant in Miami. Despite being surrounded by friends, they didn't shy away from putting their romance on full display.

A clip of their PDA is now making its rounds on social media, prompting responses from several suspicious fans. While some are in full support of his latest relationship, others argue that he's rushing into things, considering that he just cut ties with his ex Cristina Mackey a couple of months ago. Imani has already tattooed his name on her neck, however, indicating that she probably foresees a long future with the performer.

Rick Ross & Paige Imani Celebrate Her Birthday

The Shade Room shared Imani's post, and fans are voicing their opinions in the comments section. "What temp agency he getting these women from???" one critical commenter asks. Another writes, "One thing about Rick ! He gonna have him a girl!" Fortunately, Ross and Imani don't seem to be too fazed by the backlash, continuing to flaunt one another online proudly. This isn't the only time Ross has ignored shade thrown his way recently, however.

Earlier this month, The Game unleashed a brutal diss track about Rozay after weeks of him clowning Drake. Ross has yet to formally respond, despite being threatened with an "a** whoopin" and more. It doesn't look like he plans to either, instead laughing at The Game and calling him "starving." What do you think of Rick Ross and his new girlfriend Paige Imani flaunting their love in public? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

