soap
- GramBlue Ivy Demonstrates Importance Of Hand-Washing Amid CoronavirusBeyoncé and Jay-Z's pride and joy, Blue Ivy, delivered an adorable PSA to emphasize the importance of washing your hands to ward off coronavirus.By Lynn S.
- MusicOffset Calls Out Other Rappers For Smelling BadOffset always stays strapped with some Dove. By Noah C
- GamingCall of Duty: Modern Warfare's Story Mode Has Been RevealedActivision didn't skimp on this year's story mode.By Cole Blake
- MusicAzealia Banks Will Launch A Social Media Platform In Early '19Check out Azealia Banks' web layout for "Cheapy XO," debuting in early 2019.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Drags Iggy Azalea, Predicts Career ForeclosureAzealia Banks isn't done dragging the cat across America.By Devin Ch
- MusicAzealia Banks Brings "Pussypop" To Live Shows & Reels In Mad MoneyThat "soap money" ain't no joke.By Zaynab
- MusicAzealia Banks Promotes Her Soap Company Following Album CancellationThe rapper jokes: "Azealia sells soap cause Azealia got bars."By Zaynab
- MusicDJ Khaled Says He’s Launching His Own Line Of Soap“I’ma make my own soap," Khaled said on Conan Tuesday night.By Kevin Goddard