Rick Ross Claims He's Applied For A Zoo License To Buy Exotic Animals

Rick Ross is at the heart of many of the of the strangest stories in recent rap history. His tendency to film nearly everything he does has heightened his eccentricities and led fans to pay close attention every time he comes up. They were rewarded for that just earlier this week when he was roasted online for a strange video where he tries one of Bun B's vegan burgers. Now he's shared yet another video making some attention grabbing claims about a license he just applied for. In the middle of an extensive series of recent Instagram stories he addresses his fans directly.

He revealed to them that he's applied for a zoo license. Before fans could even ask why, he answered their questions, or at least tried to. He claimed that he plans on ordering giraffes and elephants once he gets the license. In the comments fans try and make sense of his claims. "Drake done made this man a zookeeper. 😂😆" one fan jokes, conjuring Ross' swift exit from his beef with Drake earlier this year. Other fans come at it with a more logical explanation. "If you don’t understand this is a tax break . Every animal etc is more deducible . A “zoo” get a lot of write offs so . When you see rich ppl getting certain animals it’s a tax break for the long run" one fan claims. "He’s doing this for taxes purposes" another agrees. Check out the newest strange video from Ross below.

Rick Ross Wants Giraffes And Elephants

Earlier this week, Rick Ross faced backlash from fans for his most recent car show. They claimed that the show was overrun with fans and disorganized as a result. He didn't seem too phased by the backlash, brushing it off when he shared a response.