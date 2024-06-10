Rick Ross Gets Ruthlessly Clowned For Dance Moves At Recent Show

Trolls in the comments section were not letting up on the jokes one bit.

Ever since his quick exit amid the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, Rick Ross has been in the news for some interesting things. From munching on vegan burgers to applying for a zoo license, the cooky hip-hop character has put himself in some odd spots. In addition to his antics, Rozay has been getting clowned by his hip-hop contemporaries as well. The Game and 50 Cent are spearheading that trolling campaign, with the former unleashing a diss track called "Freeway's Revenge". It was a pretty ruthless attack on the Mississippi rapper and entrepreneur and all he could muster were some trolling videos. Now, Rick Ross is getting roasted and toasted for some questionable dance moves at a recent show.

The clip from DJ Akademiks' Instagram, shows him shuffling his feet side to side to one of Biggie's biggest songs. Ross was all smiles while dancing his way to center stage, but fans were not letting it slide one bit. "Bro on my life I thought that was Saucy Santana", one IG user said. "Dancing like an auntie," another adds.

Rick Ross Draws Comparisons To An Aunt & Saucy Santana

Of course, the fat and Ozempic jokes were thrown around as well. "Premium Ozempic Legs 😂". "Unctie got them TigOBitties😂", were just a few of the ruthless weight jabs. If The Game or 50 Cent comes across this video, just be ready for more roast sessions.