Rick Ross Gets Ruthlessly Clowned For Dance Moves At Recent Show

BYZachary Horvath1423 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Rapper Rick Ross performs during the "Miami Jazz In The Gardens" music festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 09, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)
Trolls in the comments section were not letting up on the jokes one bit.

Ever since his quick exit amid the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, Rick Ross has been in the news for some interesting things. From munching on vegan burgers to applying for a zoo license, the cooky hip-hop character has put himself in some odd spots. In addition to his antics, Rozay has been getting clowned by his hip-hop contemporaries as well. The Game and 50 Cent are spearheading that trolling campaign, with the former unleashing a diss track called "Freeway's Revenge". It was a pretty ruthless attack on the Mississippi rapper and entrepreneur and all he could muster were some trolling videos. Now, Rick Ross is getting roasted and toasted for some questionable dance moves at a recent show.

The clip from DJ Akademiks' Instagram, shows him shuffling his feet side to side to one of Biggie's biggest songs. Ross was all smiles while dancing his way to center stage, but fans were not letting it slide one bit. "Bro on my life I thought that was Saucy Santana", one IG user said. "Dancing like an auntie," another adds.

Read More: Foxy Brown Could Play Major Role In Keefe D's Murder Trial For The Alleged Killing Of 2Pac

Rick Ross Draws Comparisons To An Aunt & Saucy Santana

Of course, the fat and Ozempic jokes were thrown around as well. "Premium Ozempic Legs 😂". "Unctie got them TigOBitties😂", were just a few of the ruthless weight jabs. If The Game or 50 Cent comes across this video, just be ready for more roast sessions.

What are your thoughts on Rick Ross' dance moves onstage? Do you think some of the roasts went too far, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your thoughts in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Rick Ross. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Overcome With Emotion During Gut-Wrenching Performance Of "Cobra" In Tampa Bay: Watch

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music FestivalMusicRick Ross Claims He's Applied For A Zoo License To Buy Exotic Animals848
Premiere Of Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' "Straight Outta Compton" - ArrivalsMusicThe Game Addresses Rick Ross’ Lukewarm Reaction To New Diss Track6.7K
6th Annual Pornhub AwardsMusicRick Ross Roasted By Fans Over Vegan Burger Video3.7K
2nd Annual Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit Founder's BallMusicRick Ross Claims Tia Kemp Had Botched Plastic Surgery, In Response To Her Cease And Desist Rant5.6K