Smino Looks Inward On Mellow New Album "Maybe In Nirvana"

The St. Louis rapper does it again.

Nobody sounds like Smino. The St. Louis rapper has been forthright about his musical influences, but he's able to put such a unique spin on them that he always sounds like himself. Smino continues to prove that he is carving his own hip hop lane with his new album, Maybe In Nirvana. In an era largely defined by overly-long, unfocused projects, Smino treats fans to a concise, ten-track exploration of himself and the people in his life. "Dear Fren," the first proper track, employs one of the strangest Smino vocals to date, but his lyrics keep the listener engrossed from start to finish.

Mellow is definitely the operative word for Maybe In Nirvana. The album may traffic in emotional strife and turmoil, but Smino packages it within smooth melodies and soulful instrumentation. The title track is the closest the album to a bop, thanks to the snappy drums and the whistle sample. Smino raps with the utmost conviction, which makes his pivot to singing on the next song, "Lee," all the more impressive. He can do it all, while still maintaining sonic cohesion. Maybe In Nirvana may just be Smino's most focused album to date, which is saying a lot. It's the sort of the album that gets better with each new listen.

Smino Gives Fans A Thoughtful, Cohesive Listen

Maybe In Nirvana tracklist: