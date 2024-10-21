VITA Delivers Gorgeous New Song "Savior" With Smino & Justin Timberlake

VITA is doing big things.

VITA is an artist who has been bubbling quite a bit as of late. Overall, she has had one snippet in particular that has been popping off over on TikTok. The platform continues to be a phenomenal resource for artists, and VITA is no exception to that rule. Her new snippet has been for a song called "Savior" that fans have been absolutely begging her to drop. Well, on Friday, she did just that and as it turns out, the song comes with a feature from Smino and some background vocals from Justin Timberlake.

Ultimately, this is one of those songs that absolutely lives up to the hype. The production is scintillating and contains everything you would hope. Meanwhile, VITA's vocals are gorgeous and do the production justice. As for Smino, he offers up a solid guest verse which is no surprise given his consistency over the years. It is a song that sounds fresh, and the Timberlake background vocals are certainly a nice touch that add layers to the track. Overall, if there is one thing for certain here, it is that this will keep fans wanting more from VITA. She is still looking to convert new listeners, and although that is not an easy task, she is well on her way to stardom.

Let us know what you think of this new song from VITA, in the comments section down below. Is this an artist that you will be checking out more of in the future? Do you like the way JT's vocals are used in the background here? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

VITA x Smino x Justin Timberlake

