Amine Showcases His Musical Range On Eclectic ".mp3s" EP

The rapper is back after a lengthy break.

Amine has been keeping a low profile the last few years. He dropped a chilled out collab album with KAYTRANADA in 2023, but fans have to go all the way back to 2021 for a solo release. This is partially why the .mp3s EP is so exciting. It proves Amine is back up and running. There are four songs littered throughout this brief project, and we're happy to report that all of them are good. They stand on their own, yet together they provide a broad picture of Amine's range as a rapper. Fans already got to hear two of the songs before the EP's release: "Passenger Princess" and "Adam."

"Passenger Princess" is the most traditional piece of hip hop on the EP. Amine and Smino trade bars over a catchy soul chop. The duo have chemistry, and while they share eccentric deliveries, they sound varied enough to stand out. "Adam" is an guitar based ballad that sees Amine shift down into a Brockhampton sound. It works, and proves that he may even be an underrated vocalist. The new songs on here, "s2wik" and "Wingz" are similarly varied. The former is one of the strangest songs Amine has dropped yet, a tiny, glitchy electronic ballad with Autotune. "Wingz" sees him dig back into traditional rap territory alongside Cardo Got Wings. It's brief, it's fun, and you'll like it.

Amine Treats Fans To Some Experimental Sounds

