Amine Teams Up With Smino For "Passenger Princess /Adam" Two Pack

The Oregon rapper returns with two different relationship cuts.

We f*** to the SZA , she love when it's in her, she not gonna snooze (Not gonna snooze) I'm c**min' too fast, I'm on a half tab, that's not an excuse (Not an excuse) Don't care 'bout your feelings, get bust like I'm Lillard then blow it on you (Blow it on you) She throwin' a fit and throwin' it back You f*** with me once, you comin' right back Dealin' my shows, you gеttin' a pass

This is a new two pack that was just released hours ago and it's also got a feature from the ever so talented Smino . Shockingly, this is the first time we have heard these expressive and idiosyncratic talents together. But unsurprisingly, they mesh perfectly as they both also have a knack for penning some hilarious one liners no matter the tone of the song. "Passenger Princess" and "Adam" are both relationship songs but share drastically different approaches to the subject. The former is much more casual, as Amine and Smino detail the carefree and sexually active connection they share with their ladies. "Adam," though, is more serious, with Adam Amine Daniel giving everything he has to his partner despite her shortcomings. He's extremely insecure and anxious on it and the lyrics really cut deep. Check out the two pack below and let us know what you think.

It's always a joy when Amine has a new song or project out. The Portland, Oregon native always seems to be able to evoke loose and chill vibes . It's a quality that his fans are definitely appreciative of and it's what they come to expect. They have been in Amine's IG comments section under his announcement post for "Passenger Princess / Adam." "Gonna paint and sip while I float to these new tracks🙂‍↕️" one user says. "Gonna be in my dorm doing homework, ts gonna get me on that academic grind 💪💪" another adds.

