JasonMartin & DJ Quik Slow Things Down On Dom Kennedy-Assisted "MONEY, CARS & GUNS"

Jason & Quik bring a more mellow vibe on this "CHUPACABRA" single.

JasonMartin and DJ Quik have an exciting album coming very soon called CHUPACABRA. This rapper/producer project will be available on June 14 and Martin, formerly known as Problem, is very excited for what they have coming. "This moment will be the legendary. The album we crafted together, with the help of @jayworthy142, will restore the feeling that's been missing from California music as a whole. Everything from the production to the features were created in 30 days. This isn't about art. This isn't about numbers. This is about two Compton powerhouses joining forces one more time to give the city some fire a** music!!". JasonMartin is certainly right, because "MONEY, CARS & GUNS" is just that.

This the sixth promotional track from CHUPACABRA, and it is looking like one of the shortest tracks from it. On "MONEY, CARS & GUNS", JasonMartin actually does not rap at all. In fact, the feature, which is Dom Kennedy, dominates the 2:05 track all the way through. He brings a cool and smooth flow to this jazzy, summertime-like instrumental. There is a cool moment at the beginning where Quik starts off with a more up-tempo version of the beat and Dom asks him to slow things down. He corresponds and, in the visualizer below, the video replicates this by playing at a faster speed, before going back to normal. We cannot wait for what Jason and DJ Quik have in store, and we will not have to wait much longer.

Read More: PARTYNEXTDOOR Reveals He Uses Vodka And Boiling Water To Achieve Different Vocal Styles

Listen To "MONEY, CARS & GUNS" By JasonMartin, DJ Quik, & Dom Kennedy

Quotable Lyrics:

I don't be playing that's why my show sold out

I'm from Lemiert Park but I got fans in the South

West side South Central yeah you know what we about

Money, cars and guns

Blue carpet in the house

Dogg Pound playing loud