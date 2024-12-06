JasonMartin Drops Bouncy New Single "Cookie"

Another catchy single by the prolific Compton rapper.

JasonMartin (formerly known as Problem) has been one of the more consistent acts out of California for much of the last decade. The Compton rapper released CHUPACABRA, his second joint album with the legendary DJ Quik, this past June. He followed that up with a smattering of new singles, also dropping a five-track EP in November. And now, he's back with his latest single, "Cookie," which at the time of writing, is a YouTube-exclusive single. "Cookie" is a quick track, clocking in at just two minutes. It makes the most of its runtime, with a bouncy beat and bassline that sounds ready for a car speaker.

JasonMartin raps with an effortless flow on the new track. He raps about Compton and women, and he does so in a way that is sure to get stuck in a listener's head. JasonMartin has long been linked to those in the Top Dawg Entertainment camp. His latest album has an Ab-Soul feature on the final track, and he rapped with ScHoolboy Q in 2023. Since Kendrick Lamar released GNX, fans have been hoping for remixes of songs from the album, and JasonMartin's name has been floated around. Despite a longtime friendship, the two have never done a song together. If any remixes are on the way, the former Problem will be someone that fans are checking for. Give "Cookie" a listen below.

JasonMartin - Cookie

Quotable Lyrics: