DJ Quik Reveals Stunning News About Secret Third Child

Icon in the West Coast scene, DJ Quik disclosed some very big news on his social media platform recently. He took to his Facebook account to share that he has a secret third daughter. Overall, Quik is no stranger to being close to his chest about his personal life. Back In 2005, he tied the knot with a woman named Alicia Hill whom he had two of his three kids with. Their names are David Blake Jr. and their first daughter is Davieanna Marlena Blake.

However, the world is now aware that Quik has a second girl. “I not only have two kids, but I also have three beautiful children. Recently, I had a deep conversation with my daughter, Alcinina, about the past and the feelings of abandonment she experienced. Quik went on to admit, “It was a tough conversation, but we talked it out, and I want to make it clear that I love all of my kids deeply.” It is certainly jaw-dropping news but Quik intends to right as many wrongs as possible.

Read More: Victoria Monet & Fridayy’s New Releases Are An “R&B Season” Mood

DJ Quik Emotionally Unloads

AMG and DJ Quik during Sucker Free Hip Hop Show With Live Performance By DJ Quik and Saigon – May 30, 2007 at TNY in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In the Facebook post, Quik totally unloaded all of his emotions into a tear-jerking message to his family and kids. He writes, “I understand that as a father, I have made mistakes in the past, and for that, I take full responsibility. It was difficult for me to learn that I had a child whose existence I wasn’t aware of due to her mother not informing me about the pregnancy.” He continues to say, “But, as a family, we have reconciled our differences and are moving forward with love and understanding.” In a world where most celebrities and hip-hop stars struggle with seeing their children, it is a breath of fresh air to see Quik making a tremendous effort to be a part of his loved ones’ lives, even through all of the road blocks we are coming to know.

What are your thoughts on this news about DJ Quik’s secret child? Why do you think he kept it private for so long? Do you think Quik made the right choice to bring it up to everyone? We want to hear what you have to say about this, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Dons Sheer, Skin-Tight Jumpsuit To Film TikTok With Juicy J: Watch

[Via] [Via]