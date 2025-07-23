DJ Quik Sparks Debate With Shady Dr Dre Comment

Recently, DJ Quik hopped online to throw some shade at Dr Dre. “DJ Quik is actually who everyone thinks Dr. Dre is," one X user wrote. “Finally. Someone had the balls to say it,” he replied, per HipHopDX. At the time of writing, Dr Dre has not publicly responded to the remark.

Several social media users have, however. "Quik deserves his flowers a True Living Legend… that being said… comparison is the thief of joy," one of them writes. "Styles are different but 110% Quik is WAAAYYYY different than Dre ...Quik is a legend in his own ways and his fans love him for him ❤️," another says.

This isn't the first time DJ Quik compared himself to Dre either. Back in 2022, he argued that he should be where the NWA artist is. “I know it’s early. But I deserve to be where Dre is," he said at the time. "I don’t think it’s fair, but I understand why. I’ve never had a machine behind me, that always hurt my friends more than it did me.”

DJ Quik & Dr Dre

(L-R) Big Boy, Eminem, 50 Cent, DJ Quik, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Dr. Dre on March 19, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“This doesn’t need to be on a podcast. Because you have fire starters, who want to spin everything to get more ratings. But the truth is: I love Dr. Dre, like a big brother, one I never had. It pains me when people pit us against each other," he continued.

"I know I’ll never be as popular as I need to be, but I have 10s of artists superstars," DJ Quik concluded. "And when they shine, I just smile. The janitor doesn’t get all the glory, but he keeps the backstage, clean as a triage.”