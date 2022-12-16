Glorilla found herself trending this week after posting job details for a personal assistant gig. Many took offense after reviewing the description and seeing that the weekly pay only totaled $550.

Clapping back following the backlash, the Memphis rapper justified the posting, saying that the assistant’s constant flights would all be paid for.

“Talking about $550 too low. Really, it needs to be $500,” she joked in the video clip. Glorilla then added, “First of all, your flights get paid for…You think I’m finna pay $500 for you a flight every day plus pay you? No, that don’t work like that.”

Responsibilities listed in the original posting include scheduling meetings, running errands, and grocery shopping for the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” rapper. But according to her, “half of the sh*t on that list you don’t gotta do for real. It’s just, if it comes down to it, you might have to do it.”

Glorilla also called being her personal assistant the “easiest sh*t in the world.”

Still though, many were still dragging the rapper over the listed pay.

Claiming $550 per week isn’t a “living wage,” one person tweeted in response to the job posting, “Now Glorilla looking for a personal assistant and she’s paying $550 a week. Ppl talking about ‘it’s not always about the money, it’s a stepping stone.’ Yeah a stepping stone to poverty.”

They then added, “That’s not a living wage for all of the things you’re expecting ma’am.”

Another user joked, “Glorilla, if you hire me for $550/wk just know Imma steal.”

“Glorilla paying $550 a week to be her assistant?? Lmao they making more than that at McDonald’s” one user tweeted.

What are your thoughts on Glorilla’s personal assistant pay? Would you sign up for the gig? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.