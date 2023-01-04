GloRilla was undeniably one of the hottest breakthrough stars of the year in 2022. This is thanks to a couple of viral hits, including “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B.

These songs, along with her charisma and commanding presence on the mic, have helped to turn her into one of the most promising acts in the game.

GloRilla performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

However, some business owners are calling out the Memphis native and members of her team for allegedly scamming their brands. A video report about the allegations is now on The Shade Room‘s Instagram account.

Specifically, the owner of a small hair and body care business, Kimberley Renfroe, says she paid $1,000 to a man claiming to be GloRilla’s manager. The payment was supposed to be for an endorsement deal in which the 23-year-old rapper would promote some of her business’ products. Once the man received the payment, he subsequently asked for more cash and then ultimately ghosted Renfroe.

A choreographer claims she had a similar experience. She says the Memphis native and her team are responsible for reaching out to her for a five-hour dance lesson for $1,500. Once the class allegedly happened, she says she never got her money.

However, the “Blessed” rapper claims that these are cases of scammers pretending to be members of her team.

“I was made aware that an individual has been impersonating members of my team and deceiving people for money as part of a scam. I’m looking into the issue, but I’d like to encourage all my fans and supporters to be very careful with how they communicate with online strangers. It’s important to do research and take the appropriate steps to prevent yourselves from being victimized by cybercriminals posing as celebrity teams,” she says in a statement to FOX13 Memphis.

Of course, this story arrives shortly after the Memphis native made headlines for seeking a personal assistant. She was offering $550 per week for the position.

In other news surrounding the 23-year-old, an old video of her recently began surfacing online. In the footage before the fame, she confesses her love for Chief Keef. A picture of the “Love Sosa” rapper appears in the background while the Memphis native lip-syncs to pre-recorded audio.

“This is your man? the audio asks. “Yeah,” she promptly pretends to reply. After the audio states to “look at the screen,” she does so with admiration and says, “That’s mine.”

Old video of GloRilla crushing on Chief Keef 👀 pic.twitter.com/5t8RoKZLeZ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) January 4, 2023

What are your thoughts on the situation? Comment down below. Finally, make sure to check out GloRilla’s interview with HNHH here.

