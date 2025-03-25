Sexyy Red Believes She Is The Most Hated Female Rapper

Sexyy Red has created a lot of debate and discussion around her answer with folks tossing around other names who they think fit that bill.

Sexyy Red has been one the genre's most polarizing artists in recent memory. She's created a bit of reputation for herself thanks to her brazen music, styling choices, and personality. You could argue that those could be reasons as to why people have a hard time connecting with her. Her material is especially a deal breaker as it is very rowdy, provocative, and at times, brash. However, you can also view her as someone who just likes to have fun and party. But most people tend to have a more negative perception, and she notices it too. Per AllHipHop, the St. Louis femcee sat down with Big Boy’s Neighborhood and kept it a buck about she feels.

"I feel like I’m the most hated female rapper. Like, they hate on me the most. I get a lot of love, but I know when they be hating on me. They be hating on me. It be like little inside sh*t," she began. "They trying to put me down. I be feeling like, ‘Is y’all sending people to comment under here? I feel like it’s some hidden agendas… It could be labels… I just be feeling like they don’t like seeing me win," she admitted. This got people online riled up and debating on the validity of her belief.

Bruno Mars & Sexyy Red "Fat Juicy & Wet"

"Aaand, I’m not going to pretend she doesn’t get hate, I see it too. It’s not a competition, but we ALLL know who truly is the most hated😭, come on now," one user writes. Another person chimed in and immediately knew who they were referring to. "It’s actually Nicki." That initial commenter completely concurred, adding, "Like it’s gotten to the point where hating on Nicki is a source of income. Even if they don’t truly hate her, just make a mean post about her and boom, you’re famous for the day."

Other people were tossing around Ice Spice as well, but it seems that Nicki Minaj was the undoubted correct answer. People were bolstering the argument for the Queen of New York by saying that people hating Sexyy Red's music isn't the same as how people disliking the person. For example, most would agree that "Fat Juicy & Wet" is one of the most hated singles of the year. It charted all over the place, but didn't stick and its quickly fallen by the wayside

