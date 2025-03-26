Grandmother Of Sexyy Red's Child Alleges Rapper Asked Fans To Attack Her In Shocking New Lawsuit

Very recently, Sexyy Red was just talking about how she believes she's the most hated female rapper right now. She made that declaration on Big Boy’s Neighborhood stating, "I feel like I’m the most hated female rapper. Like, they hate on me the most. I get a lot of love, but I know when they be hating on me. They be hating on me. It be like little inside sh*t," she began.

"They trying to put me down. I be feeling like, ‘Is y’all sending people to comment under here? I feel like it’s some hidden agendas… It could be labels… I just be feeling like they don’t like seeing me win." Apparently, Sexyy Red can predict the future because details of a wild new lawsuit from her child's grandmother have just surfaced. Per Page Six, the St. Louis rapper is being accused of asking her fans to attack the woman whose name is Nicole Barnes. Per the court documents, Red requested that they "kick in the door" of Barnes' home and "conduct acts of violence."

How Many Kids Does Sexyy Red Have?

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rapper Sexyy Red performs onstage during the Rolling Loud Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 15, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

In the lawsuit that was filed Monday, March 24, Barnes alleges that the 26-year-old femcee revealed her address and a photo of her home on Facebook. She claims this happened back in December 2024. Because of these alleged threats, Barnes has been trying to relocate. She currently resides in Hazelwood, Missouri but looking for a new home has not been easy. She says she's been having difficulty finding a place that's similarly priced to where she's at now.