Tariq Nasheed Believes Sexyy Red Is Being Promoted By White Supremacists

Vlad and Tariq have differing opinions on who is trying to promote rappers like Red.

Tariq Nasheed, Detroit born film director best known for his Hidden Colors film series, has an interesting perspective on Sexyy Red. In particular, it has to do with her pretty meteoric rise to fame. He sat down with Vlad TV to discuss why he feels that the White supremacists are the ones pushing her music. Essentially, Tariq firmly believes this community is aiming to perpetuate a negative view of Black women, but also the race at large. This then allows the justification for harm done (SA, missing people, etc.) when it does happen. Furthermore, Tariq goes on to point out artists similar to Sexyy Red like Latto, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, GloRilla, and etc. are so plentiful and that there is no balance of "sisters".

Here, Nasheed refers to the Lauryn Hills, Queen Latifahs, and MC Lytes of the world of the 1990s who were creating this equilibrium with showy names like Lil' Kim and Foxy Brown. In today's game we people like Little Simz, Rapsody, and Tierra Whack. But Nasheed's point is that artists like Lauryn Hill and Latifah were just as big as Kim, whereas the audiences for the ones we listed do not have that same draw. During the interview, Vlad has an opposing view on who is spreading Sexyy Red's material.

Tariq Nasheed Wants A "Balanced Depiction" Of Black Women

He brought up a past interview with Fredo Bang about Red to Nasheed to explain his side. Vlad's argument derives from the point that Bang made about how Red is a "spirit animal" for women of all kinds. Her music allows for those who work at jobs where you have to be professional, to be freer and embrace their sexuality. Overall, both arguments are extremely compelling, and it really gets you thinking about how certain material affects everyone societally.