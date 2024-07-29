Tariq Nasheed Believes Sexyy Red Is Being Promoted By White Supremacists

2024 Broccoli City Festival
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 28: Sexyy Red performs during Broccoli City Festival at Audi Field on July 28, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)
Vlad and Tariq have differing opinions on who is trying to promote rappers like Red.

Tariq Nasheed, Detroit born film director best known for his Hidden Colors film series, has an interesting perspective on Sexyy Red. In particular, it has to do with her pretty meteoric rise to fame. He sat down with Vlad TV to discuss why he feels that the White supremacists are the ones pushing her music. Essentially, Tariq firmly believes this community is aiming to perpetuate a negative view of Black women, but also the race at large. This then allows the justification for harm done (SA, missing people, etc.) when it does happen. Furthermore, Tariq goes on to point out artists similar to Sexyy Red like Latto, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, GloRilla, and etc. are so plentiful and that there is no balance of "sisters".

Here, Nasheed refers to the Lauryn Hills, Queen Latifahs, and MC Lytes of the world of the 1990s who were creating this equilibrium with showy names like Lil' Kim and Foxy Brown. In today's game we people like Little Simz, Rapsody, and Tierra Whack. But Nasheed's point is that artists like Lauryn Hill and Latifah were just as big as Kim, whereas the audiences for the ones we listed do not have that same draw. During the interview, Vlad has an opposing view on who is spreading Sexyy Red's material.

Tariq Nasheed Wants A "Balanced Depiction" Of Black Women

He brought up a past interview with Fredo Bang about Red to Nasheed to explain his side. Vlad's argument derives from the point that Bang made about how Red is a "spirit animal" for women of all kinds. Her music allows for those who work at jobs where you have to be professional, to be freer and embrace their sexuality. Overall, both arguments are extremely compelling, and it really gets you thinking about how certain material affects everyone societally.

What are your thoughts on Tariq Nasheed's explanation for Sexyy Red's promotion? Whose side of the debate are you on and why? Is this a major topic that needs to be focused on more socially and musically speaking? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Sexyy Red. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

