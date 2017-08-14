white supremacists
- Politics"White Lives Matter" Rallies Taking Place On Sunday Have Americans NervousWhite Lives Matter enthusiasts in California highlight the rallies. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsTrump Finally Condemns White Supremacist Groups, Including KKK & Proud BoysDonald Trump finally says that he condemns the actions of white supremacists, including the KKK and the Proud Boys.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsMinnesota Claims White Supremacists Are Causing The DestructionMany are suspicious that white supremacists are behind much of the destruction in Minnesota.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsNew Jersey Raises White Supremacists Threat Level Above ISISNew Jersey is turning things up on white supremacists. By Dominiq R.
- SocietyFBI Labels White Supremacists As An Isis-Level National Security ThreatThe FBI is finally acknowledging domestic 'racially-motivated' terrorism is as serious as foreign-born terrorism. By Dominiq R.
- EntertainmentYouTube To Prohibit Videos From Extremist Groups With Anti-Supremacy PolicyYouTube is banning all extremist-related content. By Aida C.
- SocietyInmate Admits To Murdering Black Man In Letter To White Supremacist GroupJohn Daniel Carothers confesses to the murder of Robert Miller.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyParkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Indicted On 34 Counts Of MurderA Florida Grand Jury has indicted Nikolai Cruz on charges of attempted & premeditated murder, subject to trial.By Devin Ch
- SocietyBarack Obama Now Has The Most-Liked Tweet Of All TimeBarack Obama spreads a positive message.By Matt F
- SocietyDonald Trump Issues Statement Condemning Neo-Nazis & White SupremacistsTrump makes another statement on the Charlottesville attacks. By Mitch Findlay