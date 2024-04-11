Fred Goldman Calls OJ Simpson’s Death A "Reminder" Of His Late Son Ron's

Earlier today, OJ Simpson's family took to his official Twitter/X account to announce that he's succumbed to his months-long battle with cancer. His passing has since garnered countless reactions from fans and critics alike, many of which revolve around his controversial legal battle in the 90s. For those who don't know, he was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown, as well as her friend Ronald Lyle Goldman, at her Los Angeles home in 1994. After his arrest and highly publicized trial, OJ was acquitted.

Despite his acquittal, much of the public continued to believe that OJ was responsible for Brown and Goldman's deaths. Goldman's family, for example, later took OJ to civil court, where he was found liable for his and Brown's deaths and ordered to pay their loved ones millions. A majority of OJ's debt was not paid off prior to his passing.

Fred Goldman Reacts To OJ Simpson's Death

Ron Goldman's father Fred, who was frequently spotted throughout the trial, has now weighed in on the former athlete's death. According to him, he's more focused on remembering the lives of his son and Nicole Brown than that of OJ. “This is just a reminder for us of how long Ron has been gone, how long we have missed him and nothing more than that," Fred Goldman told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview today.

"That is the only thing that is important today. It is the pain from then until now. There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole. Nothing is more important than that," he also added. What do you think of Fred Goldman's reaction to OJ Simpson's death? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

