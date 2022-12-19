OJ Simpson is certainly one of the most controversial former athletes in the world. Of course, this is because he was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown, and her new lover Ron Goldman. Following a lengthy and contentious trial, OJ was found not guilty of the alleged crime.

All of these years later, the trial remains one of the most highly-debated legal proceedings of all time. Despite this, Simpson is still a free man, although he did go to jail for nine years thanks to an armed-robbery conviction. Regardless, Simpson is free, and the families of those who died are upset about his freedom.

OJ Simpson Speaks

For the most part, Simpson has been keeping a low profile. Sometimes, he makes some videos on Twitter, however, he mainly talks about football and politics. Recently, OJ Simpson actually agreed to be a guest on the Full Send Podcast. During this appearance, he got to speak on a wide range of topics.

Overall, the interview was going quite well up until the end. As you can see down below, OJ is asked about whether or not he’s mad that the true killer was never found. Clearly, the hosts were trying to bait OJ here, and it did not work as Simpson made it clear that he will not answer questions about the topic.

“Right now, I’m not going to discuss any of that, all right?” Simpson said. “I think that’s a pretty obvious question. But I’m not getting into that. I’m not going there.”

Asking this type of question was going to lead to a very obvious answer, however, they tried it anyway. OJ has never admitted to the murder, and it should be obvious that the Full Send Podcast wouldn’t be where he would choose to do it.

