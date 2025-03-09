Freekey Zekey Reveals How He Helped Cam'ron Climb Out Of $1.4M In Debt

Freekey Zekey says that Dipset was in $1.4 million of debt when Cam'ron's second studio album S.D.E. dropped in September 2000. He reflected on his role in helping the group get back on the right track financially during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue.

"All the mixtapes. Let's put it that way. That was me funneling the money up. We had to go to Ohio and we started out with nothing. We were in the hole. Sony didn't know what to do with us with S.D.E.," Freekey Zekey said in a clip from the interview. From there, he recalled the group pawning off their jewelry and more. Fans on social media celebrated the group's efforts to become successful on social media in response to the clip. "This was really a group effort. Freezey Zekey and Jim are key components for Cam," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Growing is realizing that Freekey Zekey was really the muscle for Dipset."

Cam'ron's Net Worth

Cam'ron has a net worth of approximately $6 million as of 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He recently discussed his financial strategy while speaking about the difficulties plaguing Dame Dash during an episode of Talk With Flee. "After opportunity, it's about keeping on hustling," Cam said on his show. "... You can't buy all that sh*t and spend all that money and then be like, 'I shouldn't have to work anymore.' I ain't have half the sh*t I just named. I ain't have no two lofts in SoHo, I ain't have no two mansions in London I ain't fly private every day for six, seven, eight, nine years. I ain't have no damn urinal."