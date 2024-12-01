Freekey Zekey Salutes Cam'ron For Dubbing Him The Toughest Dipset Member

His response was hilarious.

The Diplomats – or Dipset, as you may know them as – don't get the same love as a rap group that they did in the 2000s, but the New York crew is still legendary. In fact, it's been very interesting to see each group member do their own thing and stick around in pop culture, such as Cam'ron's sports talk show It Is What It Is with Mase. Specifically, during a recent episode, he answered a question about who the toughest Dipset member is, and he pointed to Freekey Zekey. In response, he took to Instagram to share a hilariously animated video thanking Killa Cam for his assessment.

For those unaware, Freekey Zekey's been through a lot throughout his life, including dangerously violent encounters, prison time, and a whole lot more. Things don't always have to be a competition, especially among group mates, but people appreciate validation and they appreciate when praise comes their way. However, we wonder what Cam'ron's colleagues like Jim Jones or Juelz Santana would say about this assessment, and whether they would agree. Do they think they deserve that title more or would they rather not even try to mess with Zeke's experiences and demeanor?

Freekey Zekey Thanks Cam'ron For The Shoutout

Beyond this Freekey Zekey shoutout, Cam'ron recently reflected on Lamelo Ball's homophobic joke and how he feels to blame. "I blame myself, I really do, man,” he remarked concerning the basketball star's use of the phrase "no homo." “I blame the east side of Harlem. You got this in Jefferson Projects probably in 1996 when we were saying this. And before that — what the f**k? God damn, we did this a long time. To be honest with you, this is why we started saying ‘pause.’ We used to say what Melo said, but we were like, ‘The people are sensitive, you get fined.’ And that’s why we don’t say it anymore."