the diplomats

- MusicWhat Is Cam'ron's Best- Selling Album?The Dipset rapper made a lasting impression with this album. By Axl Banks
- Original ContentCam'ron's "Come Home With Me" Turns 21One of the most monumental hip hop albums of the 2000s, Cam'ron's "Come Home With Me" turns 21.By Wyatt Westlake
- SongsJR Writer Goes In On His Haters On "Pedigree"JR Writer is back and dropping heat with his new single "Pedigree."By Dominiq R.
- MusicJim Jones Reveals Dipset Movie Might Happen Once Juelz Santana's ReleasedA new Dipset album could also be coming into fruition.By Aron A.
- MusicCam'ron Unveils "Purple Haze 2" Tracklist Ft. Wale, Max B & Jim JonesCam'ron's "Purple Haze 2" drops this Friday.By Aron A.
- MusicJim Jones Announces Joint Project With Cam'ronJim Jones and Cam'ron are teaming up for a joint project called "Floss & Sauce: The Fly Boys."By Aron A.
- StreetwearJim Jones Says Supreme Owes Dipset $1 Billion, Feuds With Wale Over "Boo Boo" NikesJim Jones isn't forcing Supreme to pony up the residual billion, but he wouldn't say NO either.By Devin Ch
- MusicStream "Pretty Lou Birthday Charity Concert" With Fat Joe, Jim Jones & More On TIDALRe-watch the third annual Pretty Lou Birthday Charity Concert via TIDAL.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicDipset's "Diplomatic Ties" Documentary Is Finally Here"Diplomatic Ties" is available exclusively on Tidal.By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez, Dipset & Meek Mill Dominate The "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistTune in to our weekly mix of the biggest rap and R&B tracks.By Devin Ch
- MusicJuelz Santana Proposes To Longtime Girlfriend Kimbella At The Apollo TheaterWatch Juelz get on one knee.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicThe Diplomats Tap Tory Lanez, 2 Chainz & More For "Diplomatic Ties" Album"Diplomatic Ties" drops on Nov. 22.By Aron A.
- MusicJuelz Santana Admits To Missing Teeth: Twitter Chews Him OutJuelz Santana doesn't seem as concerned as the rest of us, with his dental hygiene.By Devin Ch
- MusicJim Jones Shares Tracklist For New Diplomats Reunion ProjectThe upcoming Diplomats album features an appearance from Belly. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJim Jones Talks Dipset Reunion, Recording Music With His "Brothers" & MoreJim Jones opens up about his return to his Dipset roots. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMathematics Responds To Alleged Lawsuit Over Wu-Tang Clan's "People Say""I am not aware of a pending lawsuit."By Milca P.
- MusicWu-Tang Clan Reportedly Sued By 60's Group The Diplomats Over "People Say": ReportWu-Tang Clan is dealing with some of their own legal drama.By Aron A.
- Music VideosJuelz Santana & Don Q Connect For The "Ol Thing Back Pt.2" VideoJuelz Santana & Don Q deliver the visuals for "Ol Thing Back Pt. 2."By Aron A.
- MusicDipset Will Reunite At Spotify's "RapCaviar Live" ConcertThe Diplomats are back. By Mitch Findlay
- Original Content#TBT: DipsetRelive the glory days of Cam'ron and The Diplomats.By Danny Schwartz