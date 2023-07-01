Cardi B has once again returned to the dance move that has been with her for almost her entire career. This newest twerking video sees Cardi continuing her mastery of the move. A pair of clips made their way to social media of Cardi getting down in some white sweatpants. While she’s certainly associated with the dance move as much as anyone else, fans in the comments of a repost of the videos think its time for a new move.

Cardi B has also been making some waves not for a video she’s in, but one she took herself. Over the weekend her daughter Kulture had a Mario-themed birthday party that fans absolutely ate up. From mother and daughter dressing as princesses to Kulture excitedly hugging various Mario mascots, there was a lot of attention drawn to the adorable affair. Additionally, Cardi posted a video to her Instagram story of Offset’s two sons showing off their rapping skills. His two songs Kody and Jordan took to the stage during Kulture’s party to show that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Fans online were just as delighted as Cardi herself by the pair’s performance.

Cardi B Twerking Again

While Cardi B hasn’t treated fans to any of her own new songs this year, they haven’t been completely left empty. She’s joined two of her fellow female rappers for remixes of new songs this year. First came the Latto song “Put It On Da Floor.” Cardi joined in for a remix called “Put It On Da Floor Again” which saw the song soaring all the way to number 13 on the Hot 100.

Earlier this month, she teamed up with FendiDa Rappa for the track “Point Me 2.” While the results haven’t been quite as stellar the song could also be a hit in the making. It’s racked up over 4 million streams in just over 10 days since being first released. What do you think of Cardi B’s newest twerking video? Let us know in the comment section below.

