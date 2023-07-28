Cardi B And Offset Go Live On Instagram Together After Dropping New Single

Last night Cardi B and Offset dropped a new song together called “JEALOUSY.” The track is somewhat conceptual and plays on the nature of their pair as a high-profile couple. But in case anyone thought there might be actual tension between the two they put that to rest. In an adorable new Instagram live they did together the pair discussed all kinds of things much to the delight of fans.

One discussion that divided the pair and had fans cracking up was about aliens. Cardi B and Offset were reacting to a recent House Of Representatives hearing on UFOs where testimony was given under oath that “non-human” wreckage has been uncovered in the past. “I think that aliens exist. I think they’ve been hiding sh*t from a n*gga this whole time. I’ve been seeing UFOs. It’s live footage of them,” Offset said. Cardi herself wasn’t so convinced that aliens would visit Earth. “They probably got some big-ass s### going on. We’re probably some little peons to them. Then God is real, so at the end of the day, you don’t know what creatures or what’s out there,” she replied. She went on to provide an alternate explanation. “I feel like that sh*t is fake. The government’s trying to distract us.”

Cardi B And Offset Talk “JEALOUSY” And Aliens

Cardi B also took the time to respond to some fan tweets about the song. One, in particular, was all praise reading “Cardi and Offset make fire music together.” Cleary Cardi agrees but she had another amendment to add. “AND SEX,” she said in a quote tweet.

For Cardi B this is the third new single she’s appeared on so far this year. She teamed up with Latto for the hit song “Put It On Da Floor Again” and followed it up by joining FendiDa Rapper on “Point Me 2.” What do you think of Cardi B and Offset’s new Instagram live and whose perspective on aliens do you agree with more? Let us know in the comment section below.

