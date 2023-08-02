Jordan MVP “Palomino” Officially Unveiled

One of the best hybrid sneakers in quite some time has proven to be the Jordan MVP. Overall, this is a shoe that has actually become quite popular on this very website. Although hybrid sneakers are usually polarizing, this one has seemingly taken the world by storm. Ultimately, it has a pretty cool concept as it combines the aesthetics of the Jordan 6, 7, and 8. Consequently, some people prefer to call this shoe the Jordan MVP 678.

So far, this shoe has received a plethora of great colorways. However, as you can imagine, more great models are going to be on the horizon. Jumpman understands that the best way to promote a shoe is by coming out with as many colorways as possible. Having said that, we now have the official images for a new Jordan MVP, which can be found below. This new color scheme is called “Palomino” which is a motif we have seen a lot of as of late.

“Palomino” Jordan MVP

Firstly, the sneaker is covered in gorgeous white leather. From there, we get brown on the midsole and some of the overlays. This brown is also on the back heel tab, as well as the Jumpman logo on the cuff. When you combine this with the white leather, you get a clean and basic neutral colorway that is going to work very well during the Fall months.

More Photos

According to Sneaker News, there is no release date for this sneaker right now. However, you can expect it to drop fairly soon for a price of $155 USD. Overall, this is going to be a great release, and we are looking forward to seeing these in person. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

