Chris Brown Reposts Joyner Lucas Defending Him Amid Tinashe, Selena Gomez Drama

Recently, Joyner Lucas took to social media to slam those hating on Chris Brown. He also appeared to make it clear that he was referring to some recent drama involving Tinashe and Selena Gomez. Earlier this week, Tinashe appeared on a podcast, claiming that she's embarrassed about collaborating with Breezy and R. Kelly in the past. Selena Gomez was shown looking disgusted at the VMAs when his name was read as one of the nominees for Best R&B Artist.

In a new clip, Lucas makes it clear that he won't be tolerating any hate directed at the artist. "There will be no Chris Brown slander tolerated," he began. "I'm talking about you weirdo f*cking celebrity weirdos that go on these podcasts, and keep poppin sh*t on my n***a for absolutely no f*cking reason. B*tches making faces and sh*t," the rapper elaborated. "I'm standing in front of the f*cking bullet, I'm taking every shot."

Joyner Lucas Says He'll "Step In Front Of Every Bullet" For Chris Brown

Joyner Lucas also shared an Instagram Story, claiming that the people hating on Chris Brown are secretly fans of his. He then went on to post some clips of Gomez listening to his music. "These are the same people who advocate against bullying and being treated fair but then wanna sub bro and smear him in front of the world," he explained. "I ain't gonna watch it go down no more and not step in front of every bullet... shout out to my bro for not [losing] his sanity at this point."

By the looks of things, Breezy seems to appreciate Lucas coming to his defense. He reposted the lengthy Instagram Story to his own, appearing to indicate that he's on board. What do you think of Joyner Lucas coming to Chris Brown's defense? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Joyner Lucas and Chris Brown.

