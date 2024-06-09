Headie One Gets Reflective On Somber New Single "I Still Know Better"

Headie One I Still Know Better Cover ArtHeadie One I Still Know Better Cover Art
"The Last One" drops on June 28.

It's already been a year full of successes for Headie One, and luckily, he doesn't show signs of slowing down anytime soon. Last week, the British artist unveiled his new single, "I Still Know Better." The mellow track sees him reflect on some of the lessons he's learned along the way, the dangers of rap beef, and more. Raw, emotional lyrics are matched by a dramatic instrumental and a laid-back beat.

Headie One has more on the way too, and fans won't have to wait too much longer to hear it. "I Still Know Better" comes ahead of the release of his upcoming album, The Last One. The project is slated for release on June 28 of this year and is available for pre-order now. He's released two additional tracks from the LP so far to give listeners a taste of what's to come, "Martin's Sofa" as well as "Cry No More" featuring Tay Keith. The Last One will follow his 2023 album, Strength To Strength.

What do you think of Headie One's latest track? Will you be adding "I Still Know Better" to your summer playlist? Are you looking forward to hearing more new music from the rapper when he finally drops his upcoming album, The Last One? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Headie One Unleashes Another New Track Ahead Of His Upcoming Album, The Last One

Quotable Lyrics:

Life's more addictive than crystal meth
Now everybody's gotta deal with death
We just done what the street n****s do
Now somebody's got to lose and that the dominos effect

