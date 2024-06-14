Lucki Keeps Up His Consistency With 20-Track Project "GEMINI!"

Lucki is an artist who has an impressive discography. Overall, he has been a darling of the underground and whenever he pops out at a festival, the fans bring the energy. Last year, he delivered Sex, Money, Drugs, an album that was considered by many to be one of the best of the year. Since then, he has dropped off some two-packs and some other singles here and there. Today, however, he has returned with a new project simply called "GEMINI!" There are 20 tracks here and at 50 minutes in length, this is a perfect-sized body of work.
Throughout the run time, we only get a few features. For instance, Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez appear twice on the project. We also get a feature from Future, 42 Dugg, and Lil Yachty. As for Lucki, he brings his low-key flows to the table, while the beats are drugged out and filled switch sticky melodies. Lucki has always been known for elite beat selection, and that is certainly the case with this new project.
Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.
Lucki Enlists Help From Veeze, Rylo Rodriguez, And 42 Dugg
Tracklist:
- On They Way
- Courtesy Of
- CTA 2 Bach
- All Love
- BIGGAVEL ft. Lil Yachty
- Gerskiway ft. Rylo Rodriguez & Veeze
- Brazy4Real
- EXOTIC
- BBY GOAT ft. Future
- KYLIE!!!
- Dotted Line
- SIGNED UP
- TWIN FLOW ft. Veeze
- 3 SMRS STR8 ft. Rylo Rodriguez & 42 Dugg
- X6
- HUSTLER MUZIK
- Heavy On My Heart
- Ski What It Be
- RIP
- OUTRO