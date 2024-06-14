Lucki Keeps Up His Consistency With 20-Track Project "GEMINI!"

Lucki has done it again.

Throughout the run time, we only get a few features. For instance, Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez appear twice on the project. We also get a feature from Future , 42 Dugg, and Lil Yachty . As for Lucki, he brings his low-key flows to the table, while the beats are drugged out and filled switch sticky melodies. Lucki has always been known for elite beat selection, and that is certainly the case with this new project.

Lucki is an artist who has an impressive discography. Overall, he has been a darling of the underground and whenever he pops out at a festival, the fans bring the energy. Last year, he delivered Sex, Money, Drugs , an album that was considered by many to be one of the best of the year. Since then, he has dropped off some two-packs and some other singles here and there. Today, however, he has returned with a new project simply called "GEMINI!" There are 20 tracks here and at 50 minutes in length, this is a perfect-sized body of work.

