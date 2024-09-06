Teezo Touchdown's Response To Being Mentioned On Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Is A Masterclass In Pacifism

2024 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 06: Teezo Touchdown performs at the 2024 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 06, 2024 (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)
Teezo has been having a moment.

Overall, Teezo Touchdown is an artist who has been exploding in popularity as of late. This is thanks to a plethora of features on songs from Drake and Travis Scott. He has even gone on tour with Don Toliver, which speaks to how big he has gotten as of late. Moreover, he was even mentioned on Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss, "Not Like Us." He is mentioned very early in the song and if you've heard the track, you probably already know the line by heart.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Teezo was asked how he feels about the namedrop. Considering he has a working relationship with Drake, you can understand how he may be just a tad uncomfortable. Furthermore, he has always been someone who remains neutral and lives a pacifist lifestyle. That was fully on display during his answer. In fact, Teezo didn't listen to a single one of the diss tracks throughout the entire battle. Instead, he simply appreciates that the biggest artists in hip-hop know who he is.

Teezo Touchdown Is Worried About Other Things

“I made a decision that I wasn’t going to listen to any of the back-and-forth,” Teezo said. “I’m seeing a mob mentality, and I don’t like division. Sorry I’m so kumbaya, but it’s all love over here. [The simple fact they both] know who I am… it’s still one of those moments where you have to pinch yourself. The kid in Beaumont, I’m pretty sure he’s jumping through the roof right now.”

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Teezo should be taking sides? Or is it a smart business decision for him to simply sit this out and let it play out while he remains on the sidelines? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

