Teezo Touchdown's Response To Being Mentioned On Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Is A Masterclass In Pacifism

Teezo has been having a moment.

Overall, Teezo Touchdown is an artist who has been exploding in popularity as of late. This is thanks to a plethora of features on songs from Drake and Travis Scott. He has even gone on tour with Don Toliver, which speaks to how big he has gotten as of late. Moreover, he was even mentioned on Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss, "Not Like Us." He is mentioned very early in the song and if you've heard the track, you probably already know the line by heart.

In a recent interview with Billboard, Teezo was asked how he feels about the namedrop. Considering he has a working relationship with Drake, you can understand how he may be just a tad uncomfortable. Furthermore, he has always been someone who remains neutral and lives a pacifist lifestyle. That was fully on display during his answer. In fact, Teezo didn't listen to a single one of the diss tracks throughout the entire battle. Instead, he simply appreciates that the biggest artists in hip-hop know who he is.

Teezo Touchdown Is Worried About Other Things

“I made a decision that I wasn’t going to listen to any of the back-and-forth,” Teezo said. “I’m seeing a mob mentality, and I don’t like division. Sorry I’m so kumbaya, but it’s all love over here. [The simple fact they both] know who I am… it’s still one of those moments where you have to pinch yourself. The kid in Beaumont, I’m pretty sure he’s jumping through the roof right now.”