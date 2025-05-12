Wack 100 Says Kanye West Is Unstoppable While Recounting The Mogul Declined 30 Million To Tour

Although Kanye West and Wack 100's client The Game don't see eye-to-eye right now, the manager admires Ye's business mind. A clip of Wack recalling his days running around with Kanye West includes a story of the "Stronger" hitmaker turning down a $30 million dollar deal to tour for a week.

With 30 million being a big deal, Wack's explaination behind Ye turning it down was genius. "There's only one thing they could do to stop Ye, right now," Wack tells podcaster. "And if they do it, they make him a martyr. Whatever he does what people consider 'crazy things.' His fans go stream more. They go buy more. He's in total control."

On Ye declining a 30 million dollar tour contract, Wack retells the situation involving a friend of his and what he learned from it. "My guy, when me and Ye was running around together daily. He said, 'Hey, bro, tell Ye, we got $30 million for him to go do a short run -- 7 to 10 dates -- and we'll cover all his production costs and travel. I'm excited. Ye tells me, 'Alright Wack, tell your guy, how much does it cost for me to buy his company? And then i'll tour for me or buy his comapny, so I can work for me. Either way Ye, he's not working for nobody. But Ye."

Wack 100 On Kanye West

Wack's story is among many others about the billionaire mogul's business acumen. Back in the early 2010s, Nike had a red-hot product with the Air Yeezy. The sneakers were a cultural reset, lining up sneakerheads for hours.

But behind the scenes, Kanye wasn’t getting a dime in royalties. Nike refused to cut him in like they did with athletes. So he walked. Left a billion-dollar brand behind because he couldn’t own a piece of what he designed.

This is what led him to his previous partnership with Adidas. They gave Kanye creative control and real partnership. The Yeezy brand exploded, moving the needle in fashion and footwear. It wasn’t just a business deal—it was ownership.