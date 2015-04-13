Title Change
- Movies"Birds Of Prey" Alters Title After Disappointing Box Office HaulIn response to floundering box office numbers, Warner Brothers moves to change "Birds Of Prey" title. By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesTroy Ave Changes Mixtape Title To "Free Troy Ave"Troy Ave updates the name of his mixtape ahead of the project's release today.By Rose Lilah
- NewsIs Drake's Album Called "VIEWS" Or "VFT6"?It seems that Drake's upcoming album will be called "VIEWS" instead of its presumed title "Views from the 6." By Angus Walker
- MixtapesYoung Thug Changes Title Of "Tha Carter 6"Young Thug will now be naming his new mixtape "Tha Barter VI".By Kevin Goddard