Kanye West shared an apology to DJ Khaled on Instagram, Thursday, expressing his regret that he hasn’t been more present in their friendship. He also referenced Fat Joe in the post.

“I’M SORRY KHALED FOR NOT BEING MORE PRESENT WHEN YOU ASKED ME TO,” West typed over a black screen. “IF I WAS FAT JOE I WOULD NEVER WEAR YEEZY’S AGAIN CAUSE OF THE WAY I’VE BEEN WITH KHALED WHEN HE’S ONLY SHOWN ME LOVE AND BEEN THE MOST POSITIVE PERSON ON THE PLANET

I’MA MAKE IT UP TO YOU SOME HOW.”

“GOD DID,” Ye added, referring to Khaled’s newest album.

Khaled commented on the post, “LOVE BROTHER GOD DID! LOVE AND BLESSINGS PRAISE GOD!” while Fat Joe has yet to respond.

Ye also shared a nice post for Vinetria, calling her the “culture’s favorite.”

Not every post of Ye’s has been so pleasant in the last few days. He’s also called out Offset and Luka Sabbat for liking a post from Tremaine Emory. Additionally, West has faced criticism from Diddy, Gigi Hadid, Jaden Smith, and more for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his YZY Season 9 fashion show.

