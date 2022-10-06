Kanye West praised Jamie Foxx as “one of the greatest geniuses” in the entertainment industry and said that the actor should play him in a future biopic. The comment comes after Foxx appeared to respond to Ye’s recent criticism of Black Lives Matter.

“My pick is Jamie Foxx,” West wrote in response to the topic of who should play Ye. “One of the greatest geniuses.”

West had been coming under fire for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to his YZY Season 9 show, when Foxx penned a lengthy statement in support of BLM.

“I’m sitting here reflecting on the moment when George Floyd was killed… I remember how the whole entire world was affected by this senseless brutal murder that was captured on film,” wrote Foxx. “I remember how we all felt…no matter what color you were… that This was the worst display of human behavior.”

He continued: “Couldn’t believe what I was seeing… more than 30,000 mostly white kids… Young… chanting, Black Lives Matter… from a person who’s gone to protest all the way back to Rodney king… I was filled with emotions to see this… #hope.”

West and Foxx have collaborated on multiple occasions over the years, including on the hits “Slow Jamz” and “Gold Digger.”

