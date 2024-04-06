Millyz & Meek Mill Are "Soul Survivors" On Their First Collaboration

Cambridge, Massachusetts rapper Millyz is here to deliver a new single with Meek Mill called "Soul Survivor." The seven-year veteran continues to prove he has the technical abilities that deserve similar respect to those with more popularity. On this fresh cut, Millyz is talking about making it through tough situations and being able to protect himself during the process. He also asks for forgiveness from the man upstairs for the mistakes he has made in his past as well.

Overall, it is an inspirational and personal cut from Millyz and it deserves its praise. Meek Mill is also on this cut and it is the first time he has worked with him. Their styles match up pretty well, especially considering some of the tracks that Meek puts out. His portion is kind of short and it feels like he was on "Soul Survivor" to bring some chatter and not much else.

Read More: Ice Spice Claims She Caused Earthquake In New York Due To "Clapping"

Listen To "Soul Survivor" By Millyz & Meek Mill

For Millyz though, this is his first solo effort of the year. He has been playing the feature role, working with Chris Webby, Loopy Ferrell, TJ Porter, Rowdy Rebel, and GNipsey. So, this is his official first solo single since November's "BMF" with Vory. Be sure to check out the song and the visuals with the link above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Soul Survivor," by Millyz and Meek Mill? Is this the best track he has dropped as of late, why or why not? What is your favorite element of the track and why? Do you think he has a new album in the works for 2024? Does he deserve more shine than he is getting right now? Who had the stronger performance on the track? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Millyz and Meek Mill. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Read More: Diddy’s Ex-Bodyguard Claims His Secret Tapes Could Feature Politicians, Preachers, And Princes