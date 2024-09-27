Meek Mill Drops Reflective Single "WHO DECIDES WAR"

The embattled Philly star wrestles with survivor's guilt on his latest single.

Though he's been facing intense social media scrutiny because of a well-documented affiliation with Diddy, Meek Mill's stock is once again on the rise musically. Over the past few weeks, he’s dropped some singles that call back to earlier points of his career. They haven't necessarily been "prime Meek Mill" tracks, but they evoke similar feelings. “ROBBIE SON” and “CYBER TRUCK” have highlighted his skills as an MC. Now, Meek is back again with another release: “WHO DECIDES WAR.” "WHO DECIDES WAR" is a commentary on the state of the world (he likens life at home to the war in Gaza), as well as another Meek track about the dangers of street life.

The track sounds similar to something that Polo G and Lil Durk would make. Meek Mill starts the track by singing in a style very reminiscent of the latter. He then goes into the mode that made him famous. He addresses the PTSD stemming from his upbringing in South Philadelphia, telling stories about the life he used to be in. It's not the most dynamic Meek Mill song ever, and he doesn't say anything we haven't already heard from him, but it is a nice change of pace from his previous singles. Meek Mill has not yet announced plans for a new solo album. The last we heard of him on a full-length release was Too Good To Be True, his joint release with Rick Ross that was over a decade in the making. Until the next big announcement, stream the latest single from the star below.

Meek Mill - "WHO DECIDES WAR"