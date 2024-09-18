Meek Mill Makes Unexpected Announcement After Diddy’s Arrest

Meek Mill has been busy.

Earlier this week, Diddy was arrested amid several lawsuits and shocking allegations surrounding him. He was charged with "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution," according to TMZ. His first request for release on bail was denied, and today, he's asking the judge to reconsider. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Diddy's not the only one with a lot on his plate at the moment, however, as Meek Mill also recently took to Twitter/X with a fun revelation. "In other news…. I bought a farm the other day," he wrote simply. The rapper didn't share much more than that about his latest endeavor, though he did follow up with a message about how God is responsible for his success.

Read More: Diddy Promises To Have No Female Visitors In Latest Bail Proposal

Meek Mill Reveals That He Bought A New Farm

Of course, Meek Mill's farm announcement comes after fans speculated that he was named in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit against Diddy. In it, Lil Rod alleged that the mogul had a sexual relationship with "a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj." He's since been the victim of relentless online trolling, which has only increased since details of Diddy's indictment went public. Before the security footage of Diddy allegedly assaulting Cassie surfaced earlier this year, Meek made it clear that he wasn't believing every damning allegation made against the Bad Boy Records founder.