Kim Porter's Alleged Book Claims Diddy Had Sex With Young Boys & Celebrities

No verified proof exists of this alleged compilation of Porter's letters about Diddy.

The scathing allegations against Diddy continue amid his indictment, but some accusations aren't as heavily weighted as others. The best example of that these days concerns his ex, the late Kim Porter, and an alleged compilation of diary entries (Kim’s Lost Words) she wrote about their turbulent relationship, according to the Daily Mail. In this alleged book, she claims that she caught the Bad Boy mogul sexually engaging with young boys. Not only that, but the supposed 60-page book alleges that Porter discovered tapes of Puff with a then-18-year-old superstar, saw him "coming out of the bedroom with a chart-topping rapper" and a famous married woman's husband that Porter was sleeping with, and knew of his intercourse with two hip-hop artists that he previously managed.

"Some of the tapes had things I would have never expected, the gay parties are one thing, but the young boys, like [two Hip Hop stars formerly managed by Diddy] and [the then-18-year-old popstar]?! I would have never known," the late Kim Porter allegedly wrote of her former partner, with whom she shared three children, in this book published September 6.

Diddy & Kim Porter At The 2006 BET Awards

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter during 2006 BET Awards - Press Room at The Shrine in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J. Strauss/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

However, while Kim Porter's alleged book's publisher Chris Todd claims that she shared these diaries via a thumb drive with her close friends, he hasn't actually provided any proof that these entries are really hers. As such, take these narratives with a grain of salt. Another one of Porter's supposed allegations is that Diddy physically assaulted her when she became infuriated at his requests to sodomize him, and that she slept with Tupac often during their relationship.