Kim Porter's Alleged Book Claims Diddy Had Sex With Young Boys & Celebrities

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1094 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
VH1 Big in 2003 - Backstage and Audience
Kim Porter and Sean P. Diddy Combs during VH1 Big in 2003 - Backstage and Audience at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
No verified proof exists of this alleged compilation of Porter's letters about Diddy.

The scathing allegations against Diddy continue amid his indictment, but some accusations aren't as heavily weighted as others. The best example of that these days concerns his ex, the late Kim Porter, and an alleged compilation of diary entries (Kim’s Lost Words) she wrote about their turbulent relationship, according to the Daily Mail. In this alleged book, she claims that she caught the Bad Boy mogul sexually engaging with young boys. Not only that, but the supposed 60-page book alleges that Porter discovered tapes of Puff with a then-18-year-old superstar, saw him "coming out of the bedroom with a chart-topping rapper" and a famous married woman's husband that Porter was sleeping with, and knew of his intercourse with two hip-hop artists that he previously managed.

"Some of the tapes had things I would have never expected, the gay parties are one thing, but the young boys, like [two Hip Hop stars formerly managed by Diddy] and [the then-18-year-old popstar]?! I would have never known," the late Kim Porter allegedly wrote of her former partner, with whom she shared three children, in this book published September 6.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Placed On Suicide Watch While Awaiting Trial

Diddy & Kim Porter At The 2006 BET Awards

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter during 2006 BET Awards - Press Room at The Shrine in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by J. Strauss/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

However, while Kim Porter's alleged book's publisher Chris Todd claims that she shared these diaries via a thumb drive with her close friends, he hasn't actually provided any proof that these entries are really hers. As such, take these narratives with a grain of salt. Another one of Porter's supposed allegations is that Diddy physically assaulted her when she became infuriated at his requests to sodomize him, and that she slept with Tupac often during their relationship.

"I’m gonna say this as loud as I can. Kim Porter never drafted nor wrote a book, memoir, or manuscript," Porter's friend Eboni Elektra said of the alleged Diddy book. "Quick lesson: ALLEGEDLY means when something is SAID TO BE TRUE but has not been PROVED. Now it’s getting out of hand. THERE IS NO BOOK! There never was. Several people continue to speak about and spread blatant lies regarding this ‘mystery manuscript’ as if it were true. People… IT’S NOT. Kim would never do such a thing, and that’s the honest to God truth. The truth is the truth. Be blessed. #kimporterstrong."

Read More: Diddy’s Son's Publicist Catches Heat For "Wild" Response To Mogul’s Arrest

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...