Kim Porter's Friend Denies Rumor Of Posthumous Memoir Exposing Diddy

The internet claims are unfounded.

Diddy has become one of the most reviled figures in popular culture. The Bad Boy mogul has fallen from grace in months, despite being on top of the music industry for decades. Countless insiders have come forward with stories of Diddy assaulting, intimidating, or threatening them. These stories date back to the 1980s. Which is why fans have been fascinated by the possibility of a Kim Porter memoir. The late model had three kids with Diddy over the course of a decade. If anything were to have insight into his mind, it'd be her. Sadly, no such memoir exists.

Eboni Elektra, Porter's close friend, debunked the memoir rumor on July 31st. The woman took to Instagram to assert that Porter had no plans to publish a book before her death in 2018. "I’m gonna say this as loud as I can," Elektra wrote. "Kim Porter never drafted nor wrote a book, memoir, or manuscript. Quick lesson: ALLEGEDLY means When something is SAID TO BE TRUE but has not been PROVED." The woman then took journalists to task for using the word "allegedly" while continuing to use unfounded rumors to draw attention.

Kim Porter Did Not Write A Book Before Her Death

The rumor suggested that Kim Porter detailed her experiences with Diddy, and his alleged abuse behind the scenes. That being said, Elektra made it clear that no such stories would have been shared about the man Porter had three children with. "There is no book," she asserted yet again. There never was. Several people continue to speak about and spread blatant lies regarding this 'mystery manuscript' as if it were true. People…… IT’S NOT. Kim would never do such a thing, and that’s the honest to God truth."