Diddy’s Son's Publicist Catches Heat For "Wild" Response To Mogul’s Arrest

Revolt And AT&amp;T Host Revolt 3-Day Summit In Atlanta September 14
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Christian Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Justin Combs, and Quincy attend day 3 of REVOLT Summit x AT&amp;T Summit on September 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Moses Robinson/Getty Images for Revolt)
Linda Luna is feeling the wrath of the internet.

The latest developments in Diddy's ongoing legal battle continue to garner reactions from social media users and peers. Recently, Hollywood publicist Linda Luna even weighed in on the debacle, earning herself a great deal of backlash. In a lengthy Facebook post, she insisted that she's never personally seen Diddy do anything he's been accused of.

“This Diddy controversy is truly so unfortunate," she began. "I work with his son Christian as his publicist in the music area and I have worked with Justin too. I’ve been around Diddy many times. I’ve been to his parties and after-parties and I’ve never seen what they are claiming. But, I do feel like maybe he was trying to change over the past year, but it seems like it was too late and his past transgressions have come to light and now he has to face the consequences.”

Linda Luna Shares Lengthy Statement About Diddy Situation

Luna continued, sharing hopes that Diddy "will find redemption within that and if it’s God’s will, he’ll get another chance to make it right and redeem himself with those that have been affected by him." Her statement has prompted outrage from countless social media users, who feel as though it missed the mark. "Enabling is wild," one Instagram user wrote. "Grammar is important."

"So u said you've never seen any of these things but you know he's been trying to change. What was he changing?" someone else wonders. Several others point out that not releasing a statement at all might have been better in this case, particularly considering how her post has been received. What do you think of Christian Combs' publicist's response to Diddy's current legal issues? Do you think she should have kept quiet in this case or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

