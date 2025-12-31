Fivio Foreign Reveals He's Checking Himself Into Rehab

Fivio Foreign says that he's going to check himself into a rehab center in the coming days and will be spending multiple weeks there. He shared the news with his fans in a video on social media, as caught by Complex.

“I wanna let y'all know, with the help of my team, my wife, my family, my probation officer, and the people I've been talking to: I'm admitting myself into a rehab center in the next couple of days, for like a week or two,” Fivio said.

He added: “I had to pay $10,000 to get into it. You know what I'm saying? I just feel like I'm at a point where, you know, I want to change, I wanna live, and I wanna stop making a lot of dumb decisions and a lot of dumb mistakes that I've been making.”

“I want y'all to support me and I want y'all to bow me through this journey,” he concluded. “Now I'm saying I got my beautiful lifestyle and I don't want to lose that for nothing.”

Why Is Fivio Foreign Going To Rehab?

While Fivio Foreign didn't specify what he plans to seek treatment for, he has previously expressed an interest in cutting back on his drug use. Appearing on The Breakfast Club in 2024, he explained: “I was on my ‘healthy Journey’ type of vibe. You got to tighten up, like, less drinking, less everything. So I just got like that, started drinking more water and sh*t. Before I never even drank water like that.”

When The Neighborhood Talk posted the new clip of Fivio on Instagram, fans shared supportive messages for the Brooklyn rapper in the comments section. "Good for him. Self-awareness and bettering oneself is always good," one user wrote. Another added: "Congratulations to all the men on their sobriety journeys! I love to see this! Praying that he gets clean and stays clean."