Fivio Foreign Reveals He's Checking Himself Into Rehab

BY Cole Blake 466 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Power 105.1 Powerhouse 2022
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 29: Fivio Foreign performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Fivio Foreign says that he wants to change and stop making "a lot of dumb mistakes that I've been making."

Fivio Foreign says that he's going to check himself into a rehab center in the coming days and will be spending multiple weeks there. He shared the news with his fans in a video on social media, as caught by Complex.

“I wanna let y'all know, with the help of my team, my wife, my family, my probation officer, and the people I've been talking to: I'm admitting myself into a rehab center in the next couple of days, for like a week or two,” Fivio said.

He added: “I had to pay $10,000 to get into it. You know what I'm saying? I just feel like I'm at a point where, you know, I want to change, I wanna live, and I wanna stop making a lot of dumb decisions and a lot of dumb mistakes that I've been making.”

“I want y'all to support me and I want y'all to bow me through this journey,” he concluded. “Now I'm saying I got my beautiful lifestyle and I don't want to lose that for nothing.”

Read More: Fivio Foreign Shockingly Agrees With 6ix9ine Over "F**k The Streets" Tweets

Why Is Fivio Foreign Going To Rehab?

While Fivio Foreign didn't specify what he plans to seek treatment for, he has previously expressed an interest in cutting back on his drug use. Appearing on The Breakfast Club in 2024, he explained: “I was on my ‘healthy Journey’ type of vibe. You got to tighten up, like, less drinking, less everything. So I just got like that, started drinking more water and sh*t. Before I never even drank water like that.”

When The Neighborhood Talk posted the new clip of Fivio on Instagram, fans shared supportive messages for the Brooklyn rapper in the comments section. "Good for him. Self-awareness and bettering oneself is always good," one user wrote. Another added: "Congratulations to all the men on their sobriety journeys! I love to see this! Praying that he gets clean and stays clean."

Read More: PlaqueBoyMax Jokingly Confronts Fivio Foreign Over Mafiathon 3 And Selling Weed With His Likeness

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show Music Fivio Foreign Claps Back At People Hating On New Back Tattoo: Watch 729
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - February 15, 2024 Music Fivio Foreign Calls Into No Jumper To Explain Bailing On Plaqueboymax's Stream To Smoke 2.5K
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show Music Fivio Foreign Recalls Mistaking Nicki Minaj Song For A Shoutout 1444
plaqueboymax Music PlaqueBoyMax Jokingly Confronts Fivio Foreign Over Mafiathon 3 And Selling Weed With His Likeness 1342
Comments 0