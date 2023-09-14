Deion Sanders Responds To Colorado State Trash Talk

Deion Sanders has hit back after Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell took a few shots at the Colorado coach. "I'm minding my own business watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to get out here and be the best coach that I could be and I look up and I read some bull junk that they had said about us, once again," Sanders told the team. "Why would you want to talk about us when we don't talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it [personal]," Sanders told his players in a newly-released video.

"It was just gonna be a good game and they done messed around and made it personal. It was gonna be a great task -- a battle of Colorado, but they done messed around and made it [personal]. Now he's messing with my mama," Sanders continued. Colorado has beaten Colorado State in five consecutive matchups. However, the two sides have not contested the Rocky Mountain Showdown since 2019.

Sanders and Norvell Ready For Showdown

With ESPN College GameDay in Boulder for the game, Norvell has had plenty of time in front of the camera. "It was great. I loved it," Norvell said of the added attention. "But our kids came out of those [interviews] really with a chip on their shoulder. They're tired of all that stuff. They really are tired of it. They're [Colorado] not gonna like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn't matter. So, let's go up there and play. That's just how I feel about it." However, Norvell also acknowledged that Colorado has "a great football team".

Colorado State are 0-1, having dropped their opening game to Washington State 50-24. Meanwhile, the school has dropped their last five games against Colorado and their last 23 games against ranked squads. However, the last six Rocky Mountain Showdowns to feature a ranked team have been won by the unranked side. Despite this, Colorado enter as 23-point favorites. "Deion Sanders has had a lot of public critics. I'm not one of them," Norvell told reporters. "I really respect all head coaches and the sacrifices they've had to make to become head coaches, and I appreciate the path they have to go through to get there -- especially African American coaches. I was happy to see Deion get his opportunity, I had to wait a long time to get mine."

