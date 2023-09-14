Kadarius Toney Puts Pat McAfee On Blast

Kadarious Toney took to social media to address one of his biggest critics after week one of the NFL season. "Pat McAfee be talkin like he really know shit. You just another goofy...chill." McAfee has been one of the most vocal sources of criticism after Toney's objectively bad time in Week 1. Toney had one catch for one yard on five targets and one rush for negative one yards during the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Lions. Toney, the 20th pick of the 2021 draft, has largely been a disappointment in his young career. He had 420 yards on 39 receptions for the Giants in 2021. He was then traded to the Chiefs partway through the 2022 season and put up 171 yards on 14 receptions.

In short, Toney is not the WR1 that the NFL was hoping for. But clearly, he doesn't appreciate the way that the former kicker and now ESPN personality has been talking about him. However, the best way for Toney to silence his haters is to have a consistent and productive season. With a solid o-line and Patrick Mahomes passing to you, there is no longer an excuse (other than injury) to not be putting up big numbers.

Read More: Micah Parsons roasts the Giants for keeping Daniel Jones on the field despite 40-0 rout

Can Toney And The Chiefs Turn Things Around?

The Chiefs will next face the 1-0 Jaguars in Florida this weekend. Things should go better for Kansas City, however. Chris Jones has ended his holdout, giving them a potent weapon on defense. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is expected to return after hyperextending his knee before their Thursday Night Football opener against the Lions. Also aiding the Chiefs is the loss of two key o-line starters for the Jags with Brandon Schreff and Luke Fortner both expected to miss the game. Despite this, Mahomes will still need his receivers to actually catch his passes if the Chiefs want any chance of winning.

Meanwhile, the Jags also boast a potent defensive and a killer weapon on offense. On just eight catches in week one, Calvin Ridley had 101 yards and a touchdown. Despite missing the last season and a half of football, Ridley showed that he had absolutely no rust on his game. That could be a problem if Ridley continues to be Trevor Lawrence's favored receiver. The Chiefs are favored by 3.5, but that's an awful close margin for a team defending a Super Bowl win from earlier this year. Follow HotNewHipHop for all the latest sports news.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers breaks silence on season-ending injury, say he will "rise again"

[via]