Deion Sanders Claims Colorado Home Opener Made $18M For The City Of Boulder

There is no doubt that Deion Sanders has reshaped college football. Ever since he joined the Colorado Buffaloes in December 2022, it's been the Prime Way or No Way. This has taken a 1-11 program in 2022 to the college football stratosphere. But can you put a numerical value on Sanders' impact? Apparently, you can. In the most recent episode of the Colorado BTS vlog, Sanders and his coaching staff are seen discussing the impact that the football program is having. At one point, Sanders says that "they say the city made $18 million from us." With the Broncos also hosting their home opener this past weekend, the city estimates a total revenue of $40 million.

That figure comes from the Boulder Chamber of Commerce, which estimates a $17 million revenue impact and projects similar figures for every sold-out home game. That might climb even higher this coming weekend. Not only is Colorado hosting their in-state rivals Colorado State, but ESPN will also be on the ground in Boulder. College Gameday is headed to Colorado for the first time since 1996, which is sure to bring out an even bigger influx of guests. It's the first time the two rivals have faced off since 2019.

Read More: Dwight Howard makes bizarre threat if he doesn't make the US Olympic team

Deion Speaks On Recruiting Impact

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

However, the financial impact is not the only thing that has been affected by the arrival of Sanders. Per Coach Prime himself, Colorado now has an "absurd" number of recruits interested in joining the program. "We’re receiving so many calls at this point right now it is absurd, just inquiring about what we do and how we do what we do and desiring to come on an unofficial or official visit," Sanders said.

Furthermore, Colorado's athletics account on Instagram has seen a 59% increase in followers since September 1st. Meanwhile, the school's Facebook accounts have seen 29.3 million impressions in the same time span. As well as College GameDay, Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will also be in Boulder for the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Read More: Kai Jones beefs with Hornets teammates on Instagram

[via]