Chad Johnson Reveals He Used To Be A Stripper

Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson revealed a surprising part of his history during a recent live stream. Johnson claimed that back in 1997, while attending Santa Monica College, he worked as a stripper to help pay his bills. “I used to strip at The Right Track. I used to be a dancer. I could tell you cause we family. 1997, I was in LA. My mom was out there but I really couldn’t live with my mama, so I had a place in Santa Monica. Sometimes I was short on my light bill. Them candles, light em. I used to strip. I used to be a dancer. If anybody in the chat is from LA that’s a little bit older, I used to strip at The Right Track. I bullshit you not.”

He continued, detailing what sort of money he was making. “Back then, you danced for the big women. The big women tip you good. You know having $2,500, $3,000 back in 1997 as a little kid, you know how much money that is? Boy, I was making a killing. But sometimes I had to miss work because I had football practice, you know how it is." Johnson transferred to Oregon State after the 1999 season and spent one season with the Beavers. He was a second-round draft pick in 2001 and spent the next decade or so in the NFL. Johnson retired in 2017 after stints in Canada and Mexico.

Read More: Chad Johnson speaks on fathering multiple kids before Nick Cannon or Future became famous for it

Johnson Offers "Women's Upkeep" Course

However, it's not the only surprising thing Johnson has done as of late. Recently, Johnson said he was offering to teach men how to do things to help care for the women in their lives.

In a post set to The City Girls' "No Bars", Johnson is seen styling one of his daughter's hair. "Fellas you can save ya money if you learn to do all the basic necessities when it comes to a woman’s upkeep, sign up for my classes & YouTube tutorials, for only $20 you can save thousands a year taking my course. Read my bio for more info & what i excel at. 💯," he wrote in the caption. Furthermore, Johnson changed his Instagram bio to reflect new passion. "❤️6x certified Lash Artist, ❤️53 years of horizontal experience, ❤️Esthetician & Zumba Instructor, Proud father of 85 & a possible."

Read More: Chad Johnson net worth

[via]