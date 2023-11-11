Joe Smith “Bothered” By Cam’Ron Hitting On His Wife

Joe Smith has spoken on Cam'Ron hitting on his wife Kisha Chavis, stating that the clip upset him a great deal. "It bothers me a lot. I did not just see that but the messages I got from people who actually went to her OnlyFans page. They sent it on Instagram [and] Facebook, talking about how my wife looks and what kind of pictures my wife got," Smith told DJ Vlad as part of their ongoing interview about the subject. Cam'ron, while interviewing Chavis, had made comments about her cleavage and asked her to give him a massage.

Earlier in the interview, Smith gave his first published thoughts about just what went down after he learned that his wife was running an OnlyFans. Specifically, he denied that the now-viral fight was actually a publicity stunt for the site. Nah, that's not what happened and that's not what's going on right now. It's a real issue. The video hurt, but then also, the fact that the way I had to find out about the OnlyFans page, that's another thing on top of that that hurts as well," Smith told VladTV earlier this week. Furthermore, Smith claimed that he had discovered the account when he caught his wife checking her account on her phone. That contradicts his wife's account of events, in which she claimed that a "house guest" told Smith about her side hustle.

Chad Johnson Weighs In On Joe Smith Drama

Just about every talk show and podcast has weighed in on the drama between Smith and his wife. In the case of Chad Johnson, he was fully on Chavis' side. He discussed the issue with Shannon Sharpe on their podcast, The Nightcap. While Sharpe, as he often is with the topic of sexuality, was hesitant, Johnson voiced his full-throated support for the idea of his partner doing OnlyFans to help the family's finances. He acknowledged that OnlyFans can be a way to find financial stability in a world where a lot of people increasingly find a lack of it.

It's unsurprising that Johnson would support the notion. Johnson recently released that in 1997, while attending Santa Monica College, he worked as a stripper to help pay his bills. “I used to strip at The Right Track, I used to be a dancer. I could tell you cause we family. 1997, I was in LA. My mom was out there but I really couldn’t live with my mama, so I had a place in Santa Monica. Sometimes I was short on my light bill. Them candles, light em. I used to strip. I used to be a dancer. If anybody in the chat is from LA that’s a little bit older, I used to strip at The Right Track. I bullsh-t you not," Johnson told a livestream back in September.

