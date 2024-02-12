Shannon Sharpe To Speak With Mike Epps On “Club Shay Shay,” Apologizes For Feud

Shannon Sharpe has apologized for feuding with Mike Epps and says the comedian will be appearing on his Club Shay Shay podcast during NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, later this week. The former NFL star made the announcement on Twitter, on Monday.

The beef began when Epps called Sharpe out on stage during a stand-up performance. “That ni**a Shannon Sharpe called me trying to do an interview,” he said to the crowd. “I said ‘no Madea, I ain’t doing no interview with you’ – so you can sit across from me and look at my balls. The ni**a sh*t is called Shay Shay the ni**a is telling you. Put a wig on that motherf**ker and tell me if that ain’t motherf**king Madea sister.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe attend The Volume - Nightcap Live Show with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco at Redtail on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for The Volume)

Sharpe responded during an episode of his Nightcap podcast with Chad Johnson. “I don’t care about all that other stuff. You can say I’m gay … I don’t care about that,” Sharpe said. “‘Cause I won’t chase a lie. But I won’t let you lie on my name. Say my name again, and I’m gonna release the DM. Because you’re lying.” He finished: “You said I reached out to you to come on Club Shay Shay, and you’re a mofo lie. Now when I see you, I’m gon’ see if you’re about that. I’m gon’ see if you want to say what you been saying, trying to get some jokes because you got mad because Katt Williams did what he did.” Finally, on Monday, Sharpe clarified that the two have decided to make amends. He wrote: “UNC and @TheRealMikeEpps have decided 2 have a man 2 man conversation in Indy at NBA all star weekend 2 discuss our differences. We both realize this situation could’ve been, should’ve been handled differently. I apologize 2 fam, friends, love 1s and my fans.”

UNC and @TheRealMikeEpps have decided 2 have a man 2 man conversation in Indy at NBA all star weekend 2 discuss our differences. We both realize this situation could’ve been, should’ve been handled differently. I apologize 2 fam, friends, love 1s and my fans. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #ClubShayShay — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 12, 2024

NBA All-Star Weekend will take place from February 16-18, 2024 in Indianapolis. Be on the lookout for further updates on Shannon Sharpe on HotNewHipHop.

