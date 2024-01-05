Yung Miami Claps Back At Fan Comparing Her Podcast To "Club Shay Shay"

This week, there's been a LOT of talk about Shannon Sharpe's podcast Club Shay Shay. That's because t a new episode dropped that features a number of unbelievable stories and explosive allegations told by Katt Williams. The comedian showed up to the podcast with a lot on his mind. He shared his takes on many of the biggest stories of the day, re-ignited beef with various actors and comedians, and made some accusations that fans called straight-up conspiratorial.

In the wake of the attention-grabbing episode, many viral posts were made about it. Among them was a tweet identifying the drama brought out on the podcast and comparing it to another celebs show. “Club Shay Shay ain’t nothing but Caresha Please for n*ggas,” the tweet read. It connected Sharpe's program to City Girls rapper Yung Miami's own podcast. Miami didn't take kindly to the viral post and though she didn't respond to it directly she made a tweet that many fans interpreted as being about the post. "Yall always got me & Caresha please name in yall mouth. STFU if it's not that good who tf be watching it then? Corny ass b*tches," her response read. Check out her full response to the post and fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Yung Miami's New Era Is All About Yams

Yung Miami Doesn't Appreciate Podcast Comparison

The Katt Williams interview has been a lightning rod for controversy in the past few days. That started with the numerous beefs he either started or doubled down on. He brought up a decades old joke stealing scandal to explain why he still has issues with Cedric The Entertainer and Steve Harvey.

Those that he called out hit back with mixed reactions. Comedian Rickey Smiley took the high road making sure everybody knew it was all love. On the other hand, Ludacris recorded a freestyle hitting back with a return diss. What do you think about Yung Miami being so upset that her podcast Caresha Please was being compared to Club Shay Shay? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Diddy & Yung Miami's Relationship Timeline

[Via]